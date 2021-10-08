  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: The Driver Pay & Culture Guide

Friday, October 8, 2021
Less than a minute

Driver turnover is the biggest issue facing the transportation industry for the foreseeable future, and oftentimes, the assumption is that it has something to do with pay.
But 41% of driver pay communications are actually questions, which tells us driver pay is confusing and stressful. When pay isn’t easy to understand, driver turnover is inevitable.

In this guide, you’ll learn:
• How and why driver pay helps define culture
• How to clear up confusion about driver pay to maximize retention
• Examples of real ways you can simplify how drivers are compensated

Download this FREE guide to align your culture and driver pay to maximize your company’s driver retention strategy.

