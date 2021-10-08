White Paper: The Driver Pay & Culture Guide
Driver turnover is the biggest issue facing the transportation industry for the foreseeable future, and oftentimes, the assumption is that it has something to do with pay.
But 41% of driver pay communications are actually questions, which tells us driver pay is confusing and stressful. When pay isn’t easy to understand, driver turnover is inevitable.
In this guide, you’ll learn:
• How and why driver pay helps define culture
• How to clear up confusion about driver pay to maximize retention
• Examples of real ways you can simplify how drivers are compensated
Download this FREE guide to align your culture and driver pay to maximize your company’s driver retention strategy.