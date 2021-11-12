  • ITVI.USA
    15,157.260
    -122.320
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.940
    0.015
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.630
    0.150
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,116.690
    -129.760
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
White Papers

White Paper: The Driver Turnover and Dashcams Guide

Friday, November 12, 2021
Less than a minute

Based on the analysis of more than 40,000 anonymous comments from over 15,000 workers, the 2021 Dashcam Edition of The WorkHound Report reveals the trends in driver feedback about dashcams and how trucking companies can improve coaching for drivers and company culture.

Fleets can heed these insights to develop a more satisfied driver workforce — and a healthier bottomline.

In this edition of The Driver Turnover and Dashcams Guide, discover:

  • The top trends in driver feedback about in-cab devices
  • Why drivers feel an “us vs. them” mentality about these devices 
  • How companies can improve coaching vs. critiquing
  • Tips on how to empower driver expertise

Don’t miss the opportunity to retain more drivers. Fill out the form to receive your complimentary copy today!

Friday, November 12, 2021
Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.
