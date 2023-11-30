Watch Now
White Paper: VTTI Benchmarking Report: The guide to in-cab camera alerts

Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) conducted a controlled test track study that examined the performance of on-road driver monitoring systems from three leading vendors: Lytx, Samsara, and Motive. The study aimed to evaluate how often dash cams alerted drivers and fleet managers when it matters most.

The three-week test assessed the dash cams ability to:

  • Provide alerts of unsafe driving behaviors.
  • Promptly alert drivers and fleet managers.
  • Operate effectively at different times of day.

