White Paper: VTTI Benchmarking Report: The guide to in-cab camera alerts

Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) conducted a controlled test track study that examined the performance of on-road driver monitoring systems from three leading vendors: Lytx, Samsara, and Motive. The study aimed to evaluate how often dash cams alerted drivers and fleet managers when it matters most.
The three-week test assessed the dash cams ability to:
- Provide alerts of unsafe driving behaviors.
- Promptly alert drivers and fleet managers.
- Operate effectively at different times of day.
Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights!