Worldwide Flight Services acquires Texas-based cargo handler

France-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) announced Friday it has acquired Pinnacle Logistics, a provider of cargo-handling services for the aviation market across the U.S.

The acquisition is part of WFS’ commercial growth strategy, which includes accelerating revenue in cargo handling through increased e-commerce services, officials said.

“The acquisition of Pinnacle Logistics enhances our core cargo and express cargo handling value proposition to customers, and Pinnacle’s established trucking logistics business further expands our service offering,” Michael Simpson, WFS’ executive vice president of the Americas, said in a statement.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Pinnacle Logistics is focused on specialist express cargo handling for e-commerce customers. The company offers LTL and FTL line haul shipping, flat-bed and heavy haul transport, as well as airport transfers/roller-bed services, local delivery, and bonded customs freight simplified warehouse handling.

Pinnacle Logistics has 13 locations across the U.S., with 10 facilities in Texas, along with operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and Minneapolis.

Pinnacle Logistics operates 100 motor vehicles with 92 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

WFS provides cargo, passenger, premium, ramp, baggage and technical services across 170 global locations in more than 22 countries. The company has more than 22,000 employees around the world.

