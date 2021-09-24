  • ITVI.USA
    15,948.420
    108.680
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.798
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.010
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,936.600
    100.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.950
    -0.570
    -16.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.610
    0.650
    22%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.240
    -14.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.550
    0.210
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.220
    10.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.110
    0.250
    6.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,948.420
    108.680
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.798
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.010
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,936.600
    100.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.950
    -0.570
    -16.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.610
    0.650
    22%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.240
    -14.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.550
    0.210
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.220
    10.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.110
    0.250
    6.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsTop Stories

Worldwide Flight Services acquires Texas-based cargo handler

Pinnacle Logistics offers cargo-handling and transport services across 13 US locations

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, September 24, 2021
1 minute read
Pinnacle Logistics has 13 facilities across the U.S., including operations at Texas airports in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Laredo and McAllen. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

France-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) announced Friday it has acquired Pinnacle Logistics, a provider of cargo-handling services for the aviation market across the U.S.

The acquisition is part of WFS’ commercial growth strategy, which includes accelerating revenue in cargo handling through increased e-commerce services, officials said.

“The acquisition of Pinnacle Logistics enhances our core cargo and express cargo handling value proposition to customers, and Pinnacle’s established trucking logistics business further expands our service offering,” Michael Simpson, WFS’ executive vice president of the Americas, said in a statement. 

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Pinnacle Logistics is focused on specialist express cargo handling for e-commerce customers. The company offers LTL and FTL line haul shipping, flat-bed and heavy haul transport, as well as airport transfers/roller-bed services, local delivery, and bonded customs freight simplified warehouse handling.

Pinnacle Logistics has 13 locations across the U.S., with 10 facilities in Texas, along with operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and Minneapolis.

Pinnacle Logistics operates 100 motor vehicles with 92 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

WFS provides cargo, passenger, premium, ramp, baggage and technical services across 170 global locations in more than 22 countries. The company has more than 22,000 employees around the world.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Feds order border warehouse to pay $235K in back wages

CBP shuts down Texas port of entry, reroutes traffic

Driver shortage especially tough on oil patch companies, tanker transporters

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, September 24, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.