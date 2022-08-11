  • DTS.USA
Yang Ming: Revenue up nearly 50% — end of story

Taiwanese ocean carrier keeps earnings release short and sweet

Kim Link WillsThursday, August 11, 2022
1 minute read
Ocean carrier Yang Ming reported net profit of $4.04 billion for the first six months of 2022. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. released a brief financial statement Thursday in which it announced net profit for the first six months of 2022 totaled $4.04 billion. 

Yang Ming does not typically share wordy earnings reports, but Thursday’s news release was even briefer than usual — only one paragraph long, about 150 words and numbers. 

The Taiwanese ocean carrier said Q2 consolidated revenue, converted to U.S. dollars, totaled $3.8 billion. It said that represented a 49.4% improvement from the second quarter of 2022 but did not provide last year’s revenue total.

Yang Ming said Q2 net profit was $1.9 billion but did not disclose how that compared to 2021. It did say consolidated revenue for the first half of 2022 was up 59.5% year over year to $7.5 billion. 

The company said it handled 2.27 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the first six months of the year, a 2% increase from the same period in 2021. 

