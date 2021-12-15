Zoomo launches e-bikes to speed up food delivery war

E-bike manufacturer Zoomo announced Tuesday it has launched its highest performance utility e-bike, aimed at supplanting gas-powered vehicles for last-mile delivery.

The Zoomo One is billed by company officials as “the ultimate delivery machine.”

“The Zoomo One will be the end of the petrol moped,” Mina Nada, Zoomo CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “It is a true sector disruptor that displaces noisy and pollutive mopeds and provides the most sustainable way to deliver bulky packages — all within 10-minute delivery time frames.”

Sydney-based Zoomo manufactures e-bikes, offering to sell or lease models on monthly subscriptions for recreational use, but is also heavily geared toward commercial use for delivery workers and couriers in the gig economy.

“We are on the precipice of an EV revolution across the globe, and the Zoomo One will be a critical catalyst in fueling this transition,” Nada said. “It will be an obvious smart substitute for smaller, gas vehicles on our roads.”

Zoomo is one of a handful of companies that have sprung up around food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart — renting out e-bikes to delivery drivers.

Global e-bike sales will surpass $36 billion this year, 12% more than 2020, according to a report published by London-based Business Research Co. in November.

“Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric bikes market in 2020. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period,” according to Business Research.

The Zoomo One was designed to be faster and longer lasting than previous e-bikes the company has produced, officials said.

“The Zoomo One has a 1,000-Wh battery, larger than the battery in our other bikes (630Wh),” Zoomo spokeswoman Kristen Mondshein told FreightWaves. “This battery is also interchangeable, meaning riders can carry around a spare one for extra ammunition, keeping them on the roads for even longer.”

Mondshein said the Zoomo One is also faster than the company’s previous e-bikes, reaching an assisted top speed of 28 mph.

Zoomo’s competitors in the e-bike sector include Riese & Müller, Rad Power Bikes, Aventon Ebikes and the Scorpion e-bike from San Diego-based company Juiced.

Development of the Zoomo One began at the beginning of 2021 but includes all the knowledge the company has accumulated as a business over the past two years.

“We’ve been working closely with our customers as part of the development process as we look to continue to understand and fulfill the needs of delivery riders and businesses,” Mondshein said. “We hear feedback from our customers that they want the advantages of an e-bike, but they want it to be able to go faster, have more power, more safety features and more advanced technology.”

The Zoomo One is slated to go on sale in the U.S., the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe starting at $4,000.

