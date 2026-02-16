Newsletters Contact Us
Built for fleets under 50 trucks

Explore the six lanes

Every lane covers both news and education, with a sponsor owning 100% of the coverage in that category.

Fuel

Fuel Game Plan

Fuel buying, MPG, and total fuel game plan.

Explore Lane
Sponsored By
Money

Cash & Capital

Revenue, cash flow, funding, and taxes.

Explore Lane
Sponsored By
Equipment

Trucks & Tech

Specing, maintenance, and uptime tools.

Explore Lane
Sponsored By
truck on highway with snowGrowth

Scaling Up

Adding trucks, lanes, and customers the right way.

Explore Lane
Sponsored By
Risk

Risk & Safety

Insurance, safety practices, and claims strategy.

Explore Lane
Sponsored By
Compliance

Compliance Corner

FMCSA, audits, ELDs, and staying out of trouble.

Explore Lane
Sponsored By

Latest for small fleets

Tall building with AIT Worldwide Logistics logo on top.
3PL and Brokerage

AIT Worldwide Logistics lands new owner

AIT Worldwide Logistics traded hands again on Monday, with Greenbriar Equity Group buying a majority piece of the company.

Eric Kulisch Eric Kulisch
Monday, February 16, 2026
Headshot of Brandon Fried, bald man with glasses wearing a pink shirt and blazer.
Air Cargo

Airforwarders Association chief Fried calls it quits after 21 years

Brandon Fried announced his retirement as head of the Airforwarders Association, effective at the end of the year.

Eric Kulisch Eric Kulisch
Monday, February 16, 2026
American Shipper

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd buying Zim of Israel for $4.2 billion

Zim, Israel’s flag ocean carrier, confirmed it will be acquired by Hapag-Lloyd of Germany for $4.2 billion.

Stuart Chirls Stuart Chirls
Monday, February 16, 2026
A brown UPS delivery van cruises a city street.
American Shipper

UPS challenges Teamster suit over $150,000 driver buyouts

UPS says a Teamster lawsuit seeking to stop it from offering a large buyout package to parcel drivers is without merit and should be dismissed by a district court.

Eric Kulisch Eric Kulisch
Monday, February 16, 2026

