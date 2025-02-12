An Open Letter to the Trucking Industry: The Playbook Is Here

There are moments in life when an idea takes shape in a way you never expected — when the right conversation happens at the right time, setting off a chain reaction that leads to something bigger than you anticipated.

For me, that moment started with a tweet.

I was sharing my thoughts on a compliance issue — one of the many daily battles small carriers and owner-operators face — when Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves, saw it. He reached out via direct message, inviting me to speak at the FreightWaves F3 Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. What began as a simple tweet turned into a 15-minute conversation on stage, one that resonated so deeply that when we stepped off, we both knew it couldn’t end there.

A few weeks later, we met on Zoom, and as we started talking, the first thing that came to our minds was The Playbook.



