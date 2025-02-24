CVSA’s 2025 Out-of-Service Criteria Updates: What Small Carriers and Owner-Operators Need to Know
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has introduced key updates to the Out-of-Service Criteria, set to take effect on April 1. If you’re an owner-operator or running a small fleet, these changes could impact your operations, inspections and overall compliance. This year’s focus is on brakes, tires and suspensions, along with a few critical driver eligibility updates that could disrupt training and hiring if you’re not prepared.
Here’s what you need to be aware of.
Driver Out-of-Service Updates
1. Prohibited Drivers Cannot Accompany CLP Holders in Training
If you have a driver with a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) in training, make sure their accompanying CDL holder is fully authorized to drive. Under the new rule, a CDL holder with a suspension, disqualification or violation in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse cannot be in the truck with a CLP holder.
This means CDL holders with any unresolved drug or alcohol violations cannot act as a trainer.
Example:
If you have a trusted driver mentoring a new hire with a CLP, but that driver had a failed drug test and hasn’t completed the return-to-duty process, they cannot legally train the CLP holder. If they’re caught in an inspection, the truck could be put out of service immediately, causing major delays and lost revenue.
2. No Medical Certificate? No Driving
If a driver does not have a valid DOT medical card, they will now be placed out of service immediately, regardless of whether they are hauling freight or passengers.
This removes any previous distinctions based on the type of CMV being operated. If the driver’s medical certificate is missing or expired, they are not allowed to drive under any circumstances.
What You Should Do:
- Verify that all drivers have current medical certificates well before expiration dates.
- Keep digital and physical copies of medical cards in compliance files.
- If you are an owner-operator, set calendar reminders to renew your medical certificate before the deadline.
Vehicle Out-of-Service Updates
1. Brake System Changes
Brake violations are consistently among the top reasons for out-of-service orders. The new rule introduces a catchall violation for inoperative brakes caused by an unplugged electrical cable or a disconnected service gladhand.
Previously, DOT officers documented each inoperative brake separately. Now, a single unplugged cable or disconnected gladhand can result in a full out-of-service order.
What This Means for You:
- Before every trip, check electrical cables and gladhands.
- Ensure all connections are secure to avoid being sidelined during an inspection.
2. Changes to Air Line and Tubing Rules
A previous rule that classified crimped air lines as an automatic out-of-service violation has been removed. Inspectors now recognize that crimped hoses affect brake release more than brake application.
However, don’t take this as a free pass. If brake function is compromised in any way, your truck can still be placed out of service.
Tire Rule Updates
With tires set to be a primary focus of 2025 International Roadcheck inspections, CVSA has introduced several key changes.
- If a tire has a noticeable leak in the tread area and does not have an automatic tire inflation system (ATIS), it is now out of service.
- Any tire with a leak in the sidewall is automatically out of service, even if an inflation system is present.
- The previous separate out-of-service conditions for radial and bias-ply tires have been combined into a single rule.
- If only the rubber portion of a mud flap touches a tire, this does not count as an out-of-service condition.
Example:
If you are running a refrigerated load and one of your drive tires has a slow leak but no inflation system, a DOT officer can immediately place your truck out of service. Regular pre-trip inspections can prevent costly downtime.
Suspension Crackdowns
Suspension violations are also under stricter enforcement. Cracked or broken U-bolt bottom plates are now explicitly considered out-of-service conditions.
In addition, CVSA has provided new diagrams to help inspectors properly distinguish between spring hanger bolts and bushings, reducing the chance of misidentifications.
What You Should Do:
- Inspect U-bolts and bottom plates regularly as part of preventive maintenance.
- If your truck has older suspension components, consider upgrading before an issue leads to an out-of-service order.
What This Means for Small Carriers and Owner-Operators
These updates emphasize compliance, training and preventive maintenance. If you’re an owner-operator, missing just one of these new rules could mean being placed out of service, costing you time, money and potential business.
Key Takeaways
- If you are training a CLP holder, ensure their trainer is fully authorized to drive.
- Make sure all drivers have an up-to-date medical certificate, or they will be placed out of service.
- Electrical cable and gladhand issues now shut down the entire brake system during an inspection.
- Tire leaks, especially in the sidewall, will result in automatic out-of-service orders.
- Cracked U-bolt bottom plates are now explicitly out-of-service violations.
How to Get Fully Prepared
The best way to ensure you don’t get caught off guard is by understanding all of these new updates before they go into effect. CVSA publishes the Out-of-Service Handbook, which provides a blueprint for how to prepare for a roadside inspection and avoid unnecessary downtime.
This handbook costs around $50 and can be purchased directly from CVSA. Get your copy here:
CVSA Out-of-Service Criteria Handbook – Purchase Link
Staying ahead of these changes means staying on the road and running a profitable business. Take action now so you don't face costly shutdowns when these updates go into effect.