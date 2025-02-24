CVSA’s 2025 Out-of-Service Criteria Updates: What Small Carriers and Owner-Operators Need to Know

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has introduced key updates to the Out-of-Service Criteria, set to take effect on April 1. If you’re an owner-operator or running a small fleet, these changes could impact your operations, inspections and overall compliance. This year’s focus is on brakes, tires and suspensions, along with a few critical driver eligibility updates that could disrupt training and hiring if you’re not prepared.

Here’s what you need to be aware of.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

1. Prohibited Drivers Cannot Accompany CLP Holders in Training

If you have a driver with a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) in training, make sure their accompanying CDL holder is fully authorized to drive. Under the new rule, a CDL holder with a suspension, disqualification or violation in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse cannot be in the truck with a CLP holder.

This means CDL holders with any unresolved drug or alcohol violations cannot act as a trainer.



