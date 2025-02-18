FreightWaves partners with Innovative Logistics Group to create The Playbook

The trucking industry’s lifeblood is small carriers. They make up a majority of the operating authorities in the United States, and while large carriers dominate the headlines, small carriers keep the industry running.

Adam Wingfield, CEO of Innovative Logistics Group, has spent the latter half of his career educating small carriers on how to become dominant in their space, delivering business lessons on everything from sourcing freight to hiring employees to remaining compliant with necessary regulations.

That dedication to education led him to partner with FreightWaves to create The Playbook, an all-encompasing resource guide for the small carrier.

Launched Feb. 14, 2025, The Playbook is a dedicated offshoot of FreightWaves’ news coverage that highlights the most important topics for owner-operators and small carriers. It also includes special access to educational resources where anyone who wants to grow their business can learn.



