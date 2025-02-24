The On-Again, Off-Again, Now-On-Again BOI Filing Requirement for Fleets

Fleets operate under a never-ending, often confusing web of regulations, from DOT compliance to fuel tax reporting and now, for sure, beneficial ownership information (BOI). BOI reporting has become another layer of legal complexity. While the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which mandates BOI filing, was designed to combat financial crimes like money laundering, fraud and tax evasion, its implementation has been anything but smooth. Litigation has cast uncertainty over its future, leaving many businesses unsure whether to comply or if the law will be overturned.

This uncertainty is frustrating for trucking companies. Fleets already face significant regulatory burdens that impact daily operations, and now they are being asked to file sensitive ownership information with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Yet, with courts weighing in and FinCEN pushing forward, trucking businesses must figure out what BOI reporting entails, why it applies to them, and what risks come with non-compliance.

What Is BOI Reporting and Why Was It Created?

BOI reporting is a federal requirement under the CTA, which was passed in 2021 as part of a broader effort to increase corporate transparency and reduce financial crimes. The goal is to prevent bad actors from hiding illicit activities behind anonymous business structures. The law requires most U.S. businesses, including small and midsize trucking fleets, to report detailed ownership information to FinCEN.

Unlike public records such as DOT registration or Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration filings, BOI reports are not publicly available. They are stored in a secure federal database accessible only to law enforcement and authorized agencies. While the law intends to enhance transparency, it creates additional paperwork for legitimate businesses, especially small trucking companies already dealing with compliance-heavy operations.



