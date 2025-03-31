The Playbook Makes a Bold Debut at MATS 2025

LOUISVILLE, KY — The Playbook, a newly launched knowledge hub and support platform for small fleets and owner-operators, made a powerful first appearance at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) this weekend, offering a fresh, on-the-ground perspective and leaving a lasting impression on the industry.

Throughout the three-day event, The Playbook team handed out over 500 copies of its inaugural Small Carrier Almanac, a quarterly publication packed with insights, tools, and planning guidance tailored to small trucking businesses. Designed to meet carriers where they are — in the cab, on the yard, or in the trenches — the almanac quickly became a must-have resource.

But it wasn’t just about the giveaway; hundreds of fleet owners and independent drivers stopped by the booth, hungry for deeper conversation about business growth, operational knowledge, and elevating their position in the supply chain.

“We had incredible conversations with real people who are rethinking how they run their trucking businesses,” said Adam L. Wingfield, co-creator of The Playbook. “There’s a movement happening, and we’re proud to help lead it.”

Flatbed Momentum and Market Shifts

Many of those conversations came from flatbed operators, who reported a notable spike in rates — a sentiment supported by recent tender rejection data and the surge in front-loading freight ahead of pending tariffs. One flatbedder from Texas noted, “It’s the best it’s looked in months. The urgency in the market is finally shifting in our favor.”

This wasn’t just anecdotal. The conversations at MATS showed a growing awareness of macroeconomic movements and how data-backed insights — like those found in The Playbook’s resources — can help carriers make smarter, more strategic decisions.

Surprisingly, brokers were not shy about stepping into the spotlight either. One broker from New Jersey, who specializes in hazmat tanker freight, proudly shared that she pays her small fleets and owner-operators between $3.80 and $5.50 per mile — well above the national average.

“It’s simple,” she said. “If you want quality service, you’ve got to pay what they’re worth. We don’t cut corners, and we don’t nickel and dime the people who keep the wheels turning.”

This approach reflects a quiet but powerful trend: a segment of brokers redefining the transactional reputation of freight brokerage by investing in long-term relationships and transparency.

Trust Over Transactions

That same theme carried into another notable moment, a conversation with a shipper attending MATS for the very first time. Her goal was simple and refreshing: “I came here to find a carrier face to face that I can really trust,” she said.

It was a candid reminder that while AI, automation, and data-driven strategies dominate headlines, human relationships — built on trust — remain the backbone of logistics.

Gaps in Reach, and the Opportunity Ahead

That’s where The Playbook comes in.

“We’re here to bridge that gap,” said Wingfield. “The Playbook is the vehicle to bring FreightWaves-caliber insights to the people who need it most — those in the trenches, on the road, running lean but hungry to scale.”

A Surprising Absence and Fiery Conversations

One of the more unexpected takeaways was the absence of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), something that raised eyebrows among attendees, given the ATA’s positioning as the voice of the industry.

“To not have them here, when independent carriers are driving this show, speaks volumes,” one owner-operator commented. “You can’t represent the people if you’re not where the people are.”

Meanwhile, the FMCSA Round Table turned into a powder keg of opinions as debate around non-English-speaking CDL holders took center stage. The conversation was impassioned and, at times, contentious, underscoring a growing divide between regulatory policy and the realities of a multilingual workforce that keeps freight moving across the country.

Photo: Kenworth Trucks, kenworth.com

From Chrome to Cybertrucks: A Visual Experience

On the floor, Kenworth’s W900 Legacy Edition drew awe from diehard truck enthusiasts — one of only 1,000 final models ever to be produced, each individually numbered in reverse as a final tribute to the iconic design.

Equally buzzworthy was Geico’s first-time booth, where an oversized, nostalgic claw machine delivered a dose of interactive fun and consistently one of the biggest crowds in the expo hall. Truck Parking Club brought the energy too, not just with their engaging team, but with a bold flex: a Tesla Cybertruck that turned heads and filled phones with selfies.

Automation, AI, and the Dispatch Debate

AI-powered solutions were everywhere this year, most notably in the form of automated dispatching services that promised to handle broker negotiations, load searches, and booking processes without human intervention. One AI company stunned attendees with bots that could simultaneously call 100 brokers, offering a glimpse at the near-future of digital freight management.

Still, not all were sold. Many veteran dispatchers and owner-operators expressed both curiosity and caution. “It’s impressive, but you still can’t automate hustle or experience,” said one carrier from Georgia.

A First Chapter and a Growing Community

Friday was the busiest day by far, while Saturday’s sunshine saw crowds migrating outdoors to explore the custom show truck displays, where chrome, lights, and culture collided in a celebration of the craft and pride behind trucking.

For The Playbook, the debut was about much more than presence — it was about impact.

“We walked in to introduce ourselves, but we walked out knowing that we’ve got a movement behind us,” Wingfield said. “This is only the beginning.”