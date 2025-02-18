The Road That Built Me

My name’s Rob Carpenter, and I’m your go-to driver voice for The Playbook. Whether you’re driving out on the road or running your own trucking business, I’m here to help you cut through the noise and figure out what actually works at a practical level. The Playbook, Roadmap, and Masterclass are all about giving you the real-world tools and strategies to succeed, no fluff, just straight-up practical advice. I grew up on a backwoods Virginia farm, raised by my grandparents and great-grandparents hardened by the depression and the aftermath of it. From an early age, I was learning about mechanics, problem-solving, and the realities of hard work. I had to find my way to freight, trucking, and supply chain and did that successfully because I had serious mentors who knew the key was to teach me everything they had spent their lifetime learning. I hope you find your mentorship here with us in The Playbook.

I got my CDL 22 years ago with all the endorsements, but as anyone in this industry knows, you don’t start with good jobs. Companies want documented experience with reputable carriers, meaning you take the hard, honest, dirty, sometimes nasty work that no one else wants. I did tree work, moved furniture, pumped human waste, and whatever it took to get my time in. The work was brutal, but I knew it was temporary. I wasn’t going to be a dead-end driver. That was not the path I wanted forever, my entrepreneurial spirit pushed harder for better, for growth, for more.

The key to moving forward was commoditizing myself. I wasn’t just a driver. I needed to understand the entire industry. I networked with leadership, sales, brokerage, HR, dispatch, and maintenance people. I became a broker agent with BlueGrace, learning the business side of transportation and how carriers, brokers, forwarders, steamship lines, and rail companies operate independently and together.

I kept driving while running small and mid-sized fleets. One of those was part of Wanchese Fish Company, and when our owner retired after selling the boats, I took over. It was my business, finally. I thought it was all cake from then on, but little did I know it would be one of my life’s most cash-flow-intensive, sink-or-swim moments. I expanded the business, got my broker authority, and never had to refuse freight. If I couldn’t haul it myself, I could move it through the brokerage. That artificial capacity changed everything. As an agent, I added international freight forwarding under Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF Logistics. Why? Because I failed the customs broker exam, but this gave me control over international exports and imports while integrating rail alongside trucking. I had built a broad, efficient, and not mode-specific network.



