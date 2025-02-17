When Towing Becomes Predatory

Towing is supposed to be a solution that helps get a disabled or wrecked truck off the road safely. But in reality, towing has become a financial ambush for many motor carriers and owner-operators. Predatory towing companies have turned what should be a straightforward recovery process into a multimillion-dollar extortion racket. It’s not just an industry problem; it’s an industry crisis.

How Predatory Towing Exploits the Trucking Industry

The American Trucking Association (ATA) defines predatory towing as any incident in which a towing company egregiously overcharges, illegally seizes assets, damages vehicles by using improper equipment, or refuses to release trucks, trailers or cargo without justification. In other words, it’s legalized highway robbery with little recourse for the victims.

A recent ATA study found that 30% of all tow invoices included excessive rates or fraudulent additional charges. Some examples include:

A Virginia carrier was charged $202,000 for a single truck crash recovery.

A 16-mile tow led to a staggering $6,000 bill.

In Memphis, Tennessee, a driver refused to leave her truck for 33 hours to prevent the notorious A1’s Towing and Hauling from impounding it – even after proving she had paid for parking.

A carrier offered $7,500 to a towing company to drop a hooked truck, and the tow company refused, saying it wasn’t enough.

One of the industry’s most notorious predatory tow companies, A1’s Towing & Hauling of Memphis, had its permit temporarily revoked for 30 days. Several motor carriers are now bringing a $5 million RICO civil case against it in Tennessee. Despite this, predatory towing continues across the country. It is an ongoing battle between unsuspecting drivers and operators looking to turn desperation into profit.



