Brother of NFL, Army hero Pat Tillman charged with post office arson

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged the brother of late NFL star and Army Ranger Patrick Tillman with fire destruction of a U.S. post office in San Jose, California.

According to the criminal complaint, Richard Tilman, 44, set fire to the Almaden Valley U.S. Post Office on Crown Boulevard in the early hours of July 20. Tillman is alleged to have placed instalogs throughout his vehicle, doused them with lighter fluid, backed the vehicle into the post office’s lobby, got out and lit the vehicle on fire with a match.

Tillman then allegedly began spray painting the words “Viva La Me” on the outside of the building, but didn’t finish the graffiti because the heat from the fire was too intense.

San Francisco Bay area media reported that Tillman is the youngest brother of Patrick Tillman, who played for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and enlisted in the Army after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He was killed fighting in Afghanistan.