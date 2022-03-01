  • ITVI.USA
    14,876.470
    215.250
    1.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.875
    0.019
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.580
    0.010
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,863.480
    217.100
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.040
    0.140
    4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.650
    -0.190
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.100
    6.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.710
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.760
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.450
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -17.000
    -11.6%
White Papers

Case Study: Learn how McLeod’s TopMatch Digital Freight Matching helps Sunset Transportation

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffTuesday, March 1, 2022
Less than a minute

McLeod’s load matching software automates the process of narrowing down your current carriers based on history and preferences to provide the best match for each load.

Learn how TopMatch helps Sunset Transportation

  • Save time for carrier reps by creating a focused search
  • Find the most dependable carriers
  • Improve load-to-carrier ratio
  • Build better relationships with their best carriers
  • Reduce margin volatility

Enter your details below to access the complimentary case study.

Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff