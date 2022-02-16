  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
Logistics/Supply ChainsNewsTop Stories

Kane Logistics acquired by French 3PL

ID Logistics acquires 92-year-old asset-based 3PL

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, February 16, 2022
1 minute read
(Photo courtesy of Kane Logistics)

Kane Logistics, one of the oldest 3PLs in the U.S., has been acquired by French 3PL ID Logistics in an all-cash deal, ID Logistics said.

The transaction is based on Kane’s “enterprise value,” or market value, of $240 million, Orgon, France-based ID Logistics said. Kane’s 2021 annual revenue is $235 million. The transaction is expected to close in April, ID Logistics said. ID Logistics acquired Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Kane from Harkness Capital Partners, a private equity firm that acquired Kane in 2019.

Kane will be rebranded as ID Logistics U.S., the French firm said. Kane’s management team, led by CEO Tony Tegnelia, will continue to run the business. Kane has a long track record serving the food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods industries. It is an asset-based 3PL, operating 150 power units and 500 trailers, according to its website.

Kane, founded in 1930 by Edward Kane, operates 20 distribution centers mostly in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois and California. For most of its history, it was known as Kane is Able Inc. It rebranded into Kane Logistics in the summer of 2020.

With annual revenue of US$2.1 billion, ID Logistics operates 350 facilities in 17 countries. The Kane acquisition significantly expands its U.S. presence, which until now had been relatively small.

Tags
Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, February 16, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *