Borderlands Mexico: Mexican truckers win union rights after years of intimidation, dismissals

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexican truckers win union rights after years of intimidation, dismissals; Port of Lázaro Cárdenas posts record cargo volumes in 2025.

Mexican truckers win union rights after years of intimidation, dismissals

Kamu Transport, a Tijuana, Mexico-based cross-border trucking company formerly known as Liber Gennesys, has reached an agreement with U.S. and Mexican authorities following allegations that it denied drivers the right to organize and bargain collectively.

The remediation was negotiated under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s (USMCA) facility-specific Rapid Response Labor Mechanism, according to a news release from the U.S. Trade Representative.

Kamu and its affiliated company in San Diego, California provides cross-border transportation services for Hyundai Motor Co. in Mexico and the U.S.