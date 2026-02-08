Borderlands Mexico: Mexican truckers win union rights after years of intimidation, dismissals

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexican truckers win union rights after years of intimidation, dismissals; Port of Lázaro Cárdenas posts record cargo volumes in 2025; and Port of Lázaro Cárdenas posts record cargo volumes in 2025.
Mexican truckers win union rights after years of intimidation, dismissals
Kamu Transport, a Tijuana, Mexico-based cross-border trucking company formerly known as Liber Gennesys, has reached an agreement with U.S. and Mexican authorities following allegations that it denied drivers the right to organize and bargain collectively.
The remediation was negotiated under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s (USMCA) facility-specific Rapid Response Labor Mechanism, according to a news release from the U.S. Trade Representative.
Kamu and its affiliated company in San Diego, California provides cross-border transportation services for Hyundai Motor Co. in Mexico and the U.S.
In July, Mexican truck drivers for Kamu, represented by the Sindicato de Transportistas de las Cadenas de Suministro (SITRABICS) workers union, filed a complaint alleging retaliation, intimidation and unlawful dismissals tied to union activity at the company’s Tijuana operations.
Under the agreement, Kamu committed to reinstating fired workers with back pay or severance, granting union access to company facilities, rescinding anti-union policies, issuing neutrality statements, and implementing worker training on freedom of association and collective bargaining rights.
Mexican authorities will monitor compliance with the measures, which must be completed by Feb. 13.
Jesús Salinas, general secretary of the newly created SITRABICS, said he was fired from Liber Gennesys four years ago, as workers began to discuss organizing.
“The process was quite long, there were more layoffs, and the company didn’t react very well. We filed labor claims here in conciliation, they never progressed and finally the path led us to learn about the [USMCA] labor mechanism,” Salinas told El Sol de Tijuana.
The case marks the first time the USMCA rapid response mechanism has been applied to a cross-border trucking company in Baja California and is viewed by labor advocates as a precedent-setting enforcement action in the transportation sector.
Labor groups say the outcome demonstrates that the USMCA enforcement tools can be used by truck drivers — not just factory workers — to challenge labor violations in cross-border logistics.
Port of Lázaro Cárdenas posts record cargo volumes in 2025
The Port of Lázaro Cárdenas closed 2025 with 27.3 million metric tons of cargo handled, marking a historic year for one of Mexico’s most important Pacific gateways.
Imports accounted for 63% of total cargo, followed by exports at 27% and coastal shipping at 10%, according to federal data.
By cargo type, containerized freight led the mix at 49%, followed by mineral bulk at 30%, with the remaining 21% split among automotive cargo, general cargo, agricultural bulk, fluids and petroleum products.
Container traffic totaled 2.62 million TEUs, up 9% from 2024, supported by multimodal connectivity that moved 74% of containers by truck and 26% by rail. The port also handled 804,955 vehicles, a 19% year-over-year increase, reinforcing Lázaro Cárdenas’ growing role in Mexico’s automotive supply chain.
IMAS Fresh breaks ground on new food facility in Pharr
IMAS Fresh has broken ground on a new food-related facility in Pharr, Texas.
The project is being developed with support from the Pharr Economic Development Corp., who said the facility will contribute to regional job growth and strengthen the region’s food and logistics ecosystem, according to Texas Border Business.
Construction is expected to begin immediately, with completion targeted for the second quarter of the year. Officials said the development aligns with broader efforts to attract food processing, trade and distribution projects tied to cross-border commerce through South Texas.