Cross-border trucking company accused of labor violations

Authorities in the U.S. have asked the government of Mexico to investigate whether Tijuana-based Liber Gennesys Group has denied the right of truck drivers to organize for bargaining purposes.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said Tuesday an interagency committee received a complaint on June 12 from the Supply Chain Transporters Union (SITRABICS) in Mexico, and Rethink Trade at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit advocacy group.

“The petition alleges that Liber Gennesys and its affiliated and/or successor companies have violated workers’ rights by using intimidation and harassment to discourage workers from supporting the SITRABICS union and have dismissed workers due to union activity,” the USTR said.

Liber Gennesys and its affiliates, including San Diego-based Transportista Kamu, provide transportation services for Hyundai Motor Co. in Mexico and the U.S., according to the USTR.

The complaint against Liber Gennesys Group falls under the labor provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement’s rapid response mechanism.

Mexico has 10 days to decide whether to conduct a review and 45 days to investigate the claims and present its findings.