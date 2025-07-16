Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Legal issuesNewsTruck Driver IssuesTrucking

Cross-border trucking company accused of labor violations

Hyundai-affiliated transportation provider accused of harassing workers trying to unionize

Noi Mahoney
·
Liber Gennesys and its affiliates provide transportation services for Hyundai Motor Co. in Mexico and the U.S. (Photo: Jim Allen)

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. requested a Mexican investigation into Liber Gennesys Group for allegedly denying truck drivers' right to organize.
  • The complaint, filed by SITRABICS and Rethink Trade, alleges intimidation, harassment, and dismissals of union-supporting workers by Liber Gennesys.
  • Liber Gennesys and affiliates provide transportation services for Hyundai, and the complaint uses the USMCA's rapid response mechanism.
  • Mexico has 10 days to decide on a review and 45 days to investigate and present findings.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

Authorities in the U.S. have asked the government of Mexico to investigate whether Tijuana-based Liber Gennesys Group has denied the right of truck drivers to organize for bargaining purposes.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said Tuesday an interagency committee received a complaint on June 12 from the Supply Chain Transporters Union (SITRABICS) in Mexico, and Rethink Trade at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit advocacy group.

“The petition alleges that Liber Gennesys and its affiliated and/or successor companies have violated workers’ rights by using intimidation and harassment to discourage workers from supporting the SITRABICS union and have dismissed workers due to union activity,” the USTR said.

Liber Gennesys and its affiliates, including San Diego-based Transportista Kamu, provide transportation services for Hyundai Motor Co. in Mexico and the U.S., according to the USTR.

The complaint against Liber Gennesys Group falls under the labor provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement’s rapid response mechanism.

Mexico has 10 days to decide whether to conduct a review and 45 days to investigate the claims and present its findings.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com