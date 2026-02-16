Playbook: Compliance & Safety

Open Borders, Open Trucking

You can’t own a fishing boat, fly an airplane, broadcast a radio signal, split an atom, or drill for oil in America without proving you’re an American. But you can operate an 80,000-pound commercial motor vehicle on every highway in every state in the nation without being a citizen of this country, or even setting foot in it. Welcome to the American trucking industry, where the door isn’t just open. It’s been taken off the hinges.