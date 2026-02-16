Newsletters Contact Us
Latest for small fleets

When the Farm Belt Feels the Pressure: What Agricultural Strain Could Mean for Freight

American agriculture rarely makes front-page freight headlines, yet it quietly underpins a significant portion of trucking demand. Grain, livestock, fertilizer, seed, feed, refrigerated meat, packaged goods, ethanol, farm equipment—entire freight ecosystems depend on a stable farm economy. Recent reporting has highlighted a sharp rise in farm bankruptcies and growing concern from agricultural leaders about systemic […]

Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Broker Transparency, Accountability, and the Freight Market Conversation We Need to Have

The freight market does not suffer from a lack of opinions. It suffers from a lack of structured conversations. Broker transparency has become one of the most debated topics in trucking, often framed in emotional terms and amplified by social media soundbites. Recently, I sat down with Chris Jolly, known widely as the Freight Coach, […]

Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Getting the Last Dime Out of Every Mile: A Lesson in Efficiency

When I was a teenager working at a Subway in Sumter, South Carolina, I used to get corrected for something that seemed small at the time. I would build a sandwich, stack it high, and make it look generous. My boss would walk by and say, “That’s too many tomato slices.” I didn’t understand it […]

Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Open Borders, Open Trucking

You can’t own a fishing boat, fly an airplane, broadcast a radio signal, split an atom, or drill for oil in America without proving you’re an American. But you can operate an 80,000-pound commercial motor vehicle on every highway in every state in the nation without being a citizen of this country, or even setting foot in it. Welcome to the American trucking industry, where the door isn’t just open. It’s been taken off the hinges.

Monday, February 16, 2026

