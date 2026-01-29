The $75,000 Bond and Truckers Left Holding The Bag

Owner-operator out of Tennessee. Good guy, been running for 12 years. Hauled a load for a broker he found on DAT. The rate confirmation looked legit. Delivered on time, got a signed POD, and submitted his invoice.

Thirty days later, no payment. Forty-five days, nothing. Calls go to voicemail. Emails bounce back. He checks SAFER and discovers the broker’s authority was revoked two weeks after he delivered that load.

He files a claim against the $75,000 surety bond. Figures, that’s what it’s there for, right? Turns out he was claimant number 47. The bond was already exhausted. He got a check for $312.

Welcome to freight broker financial responsibility in 2026.

The Data

Nearly 88,000 trucking companies shut down in 2023. Another 8,000 freight brokerages went with them. In 2024, we lost another 10,000 motor carriers in the first six months alone.

Fraud losses topped $455 million last year. Double brokering spiked 400% in some corridors. Cargo theft hit 65,000 incidents, up 40% from the year before.

Somewhere in all that carnage, small carriers are filing claims against $75,000 surety bonds, only to find out that the pot’s already been divided 50 ways.

FMCSA data show that about 1.3% of brokers experience a drawdown on their bonds each year. Doesn’t sound like much until you realize that’s over 400 brokers annually. Of those, nearly one in five has claims exceeding $75,000, meaning the bond is divided in court while carriers wait months to recover pennies on the dollar.

The average claim? About $1,900. Know why it’s so low? Because carriers have learned the hard way that filing against an exhausted bond is a waste of time.

How We Got Here

To understand this mess, you gotta go back to the COVID freight boom.

From January 2020 to November 2022, over 10,000 new freight brokerages popped up. That’s a 47% increase in three years. Dry van spot rates that averaged $1.50-$1.80 per mile in 2019 rose to $2.50-$3.00 by late 2021.

Everybody and their cousin wanted in on the action.

Getting a broker license isn’t hard. Three hundred bucks for the application. Find a surety company willing to write you a $75,000 bond, which, with decent credit, may cost $700-$1,500 a year. File your paperwork, and you’re in business.

The problem is that many of these new operators had no experience, no capital reserves, and no idea what they were doing. They were playing broker while the market was hot. When the music stopped in 2022, they were the first ones out the door.

They didn’t leave quietly, either. They left owing the carriers money.

$75,000 Sounds Like a Lot, But It Isn’t

Here’s some history most folks don’t know.

The freight broker bond requirement started back in the 1930s. In the ’70s, they set it at $10,000. It remained at $10,000 for 40 years. Forty years. Think about what $10,000 meant in 1975 versus 2012.

MAP-21 finally bumped it to $75,000 in 2013. The industry screamed bloody murder. The Association of Independent Property Brokers said it would kill 8,200 brokerages. And sure enough, over 35% of brokers, more than 7,500 of them, closed their doors within weeks of the deadline because they couldn’t get the higher bond.

$75,000 still isn’t much money in freight.

A single truckload pays $2,000-$5,000. A broker handling 50 loads a month could easily have $100,000 or more in carrier payables at any given time. When that broker goes under, the $75,000 bond gets split among all the claimants. Do the math. It ain’t pretty.

Fraud Makes It Worse

If undercapitalized brokers were the only problem, we’d be in better shape. But fraud has turned the whole system into a joke.

Double brokering, where some scumbag poses as a carrier, takes the load, then brokers it out to a real carrier without telling anyone, costs the industry $500-$700 million a year. The TIA reported a 65% surge in fraud complaints between September 2024 and February 2025.

These aren’t amateurs. They’re running sophisticated operations. They buy old MC numbers with clean histories. They spoof phone numbers and hijack email accounts. They operate for a few weeks, rack up dozens of unpaid loads, then disappear and pop up under a new identity.

By Q2 2025, one fraud tracking service had flagged 619 carriers for verified double brokering based on over 75,000 complaints from brokers and carriers.

When a carrier gets stiffed by one of these operations, good luck filing a bond claim. The “broker” was operating under a stolen identity or a purchased MC number, with a bond backed by a barely existing entity.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau puts total cargo theft losses at $35 billion annually. That’s billion with a B.

How Many Carriers Went Under Because Brokers Didn’t pay?

Nobody tracks this number specifically, but based on 25 years in this industry, it’s not insignificant.

Picture an owner-operator running one truck. Margins are already tight. Diesel’s volatile. Insurance keeps going up. He hauls a load, expects payment in 30-45 days, and the broker ghosts him.

That $3,000- $5,000 he didn’t receive might be a week’s gross revenue. One or two non-payments like that, and he’s choosing between his truck payment and his mortgage.

Sure, he can file a bond claim. If he knows how. If the bond isn’t already tapped out. If he’s got the documentation. And even then, if total claims exceed $75,000, the surety company files an interpleader action, and he waits months to maybe get a fraction of what he’s owed.

Meanwhile, his truck gets repossessed.

The official cause of death on his authority? “Market conditions.” But the broker who didn’t pay him sure didn’t help.

Spot Freight is Where The Risk Lives

Not all freight is created equal when it comes to getting paid.

Contract freight, long-term deals between shippers and carriers, usually means established relationships, vetted partners, and reliable payment. Big shippers work directly with asset-based carriers or 3PLs they’ve known for years. Payment might be net-30 or net-45, but it shows up because the shipper wants to keep that relationship.

Spot market? Different animal entirely.

When you pick up a spot load from some broker you found on DAT, you’re basically extending credit to a stranger. The rate con is your only contract. If they don’t pay, your recourse is a surety bond that might already be empty.

During the freight recession, spot rates dropped to about 30% below contract rates. Carriers desperate for any revenue accepted loads from brokers they’d never heard of at rates that barely covered fuel costs. Many of those brokers were pandemic-era entrants with no capital.

The lesson? Shipper-direct freight and relationship-driven contract lanes offer way more security than random spot market loads. But small carriers often can’t build those relationships. They need brokers to find freight. And that dependency puts them at the mercy of the exact people the surety bond system was supposed to regulate.

Montgomery v. CH Robinson: Could It Change Everything?

While carriers are fighting to get paid, there’s another shoe about to drop. And it could shift even more risk to those who can least afford it.

In December 2017, a guy named Shawn Montgomery got hurt in Illinois when a truck operated by Caribe Transport II hit his rig. Caribe had been hired by CH Robinson, one of the biggest brokers in the world.

Montgomery sued both the carrier and the broker, arguing that CH Robinson negligently selected an unsafe carrier.

The legal question comes down to a federal law called the FAAAA, the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. Don’t let the name fool you; it covers motor carriers and brokers, too. The law preempts state regulations “related to a price, route, or service” of brokers.

CH Robinson argued that choosing which carrier to hire is a core broker “service,” so negligent-selection claims are preempted. The lower courts agreed. Caribe was an independent contractor, not Robinson’s agent, so Robinson walked away clean.

On October 3, 2025, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for March 4, 2026.

If the Court says brokers can’t be held liable for hiring bad carriers, then carriers bear ALL the liability risk in transportation. And the minimum insurance carriers are required to carry? That’s $750,000, a number set in 1980 that has never been adjusted. If it had kept pace with medical cost inflation, it’d be about $5.5 million today.

So you’ve got carriers shouldering all the liability with inadequate insurance minimums, while brokers pocket margins with minimal accountability.

Funny thing is, CH Robinson actually supported Montgomery’s request for the Supreme Court to hear the case, even though Robinson had won below. They want “clarity.” I bet they do.

The Case For Sliding Scale Bonds

Here’s what nobody wants to talk about: a flat $75,000 bond makes zero sense when broker revenues range from a few hundred thousand to billions.

Think about it. Broker A does $500,000 in annual revenue, handles approximately 25 loads per month, and has carrier payables of around $40,000 at any given time. A $75,000 bond actually provides meaningful coverage.

Broker B does $50 million in annual revenue, handles thousands of loads monthly, and has $3-5 million in carrier payables at any given time. That same $75,000 bond is less than 2% of their total outstanding balance. It’s a rounding error.

A revenue-based sliding scale, say 2-3% of annual gross revenue, with a $75,000 floor and a $1 million cap, would align financial responsibility with actual risk. A broker handling $10 million in freight should have to show more financial muscle than someone handling $500,000.

The same argument applies to motor carrier insurance minimums. The Government Accountability Office found that roughly 10% of carriers cause 45% of crashes. If those carriers can’t afford adequate insurance, maybe they shouldn’t be on the road.

Industry groups fight any increase tooth and nail. They say higher requirements would force small operators out of business. But the current system forces small operators out of business, too; it does so by allowing brokers to stiff them and then absorbing all liability risk.

Where We Go From Here

The market’s consolidating whether we like it or not. Surety providers have tightened underwriting. Some major insurers have left the freight broker bond market entirely. FMCSA’s new Financial Responsibility Rule, effective January 2026, will kill the loophole that let undercapitalized outfits skirt meaningful bond requirements through sketchy BMC-85 trust agreements.

That’ll help. But it doesn’t fix the core problem: $75,000 isn’t enough for brokers handling millions in freight, and $750,000 isn’t enough insurance for 80,000-pound trucks at highway speeds.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Montgomery will shape the liability landscape for years to come. If preemption holds, carriers need to understand they’re bearing all the transportation risk and price accordingly. If the safety exception preserves state negligent selection claims, brokers better start investing in carrier vetting and insurance coverage.

Either way, here’s my advice to carriers:

Know who you’re hauling for. Check the broker authority on SAFER before you accept a load, not after. Understand that the $75,000 bond is a last resort, not a guarantee. Build direct shipper relationships wherever you can. And for God’s sake, don’t extend credit to strangers when fraud has gone industrial.

Second, trade credit insurance. Most truckers have never heard of it, but it’s been around forever in other industries. Here’s how it works: you buy a policy that covers your accounts receivable. If a broker stiffs you, the insurance pays out, typically 80-90% of the invoice. Premiums run somewhere between 0.2% to 1% of your insured receivables, depending on your volume, the brokers you work with, and your claims history. Companies such as Allianz Trade, Coface, and Atradius underwrite these policies, and some freight factoring companies bundle credit protection into their services. It’s not free money, you’re paying for peace of mind, but if you’re running spot freight with brokers you don’t know well, it beats the hell out of filing a claim against an empty surety bond and hoping for the best. Think of it like cargo insurance for your invoices. The load was delivered fine, but the payment was stolen. Same concept. Do the math on what a few non-payments would cost you versus what the premium runs, and make a business decision. At a minimum, ask your factoring company if they offer non-recourse factoring with credit protection. Some do, some don’t, but it’s worth the conversation.

The regulatory framework we’re living with was built for a different era. Before digital load boards. Before the COVID-era speculation. Previously, organized fraud rings ran double-brokering operations with the speed and sophistication of tech startups.

It’s past time for that framework to catch up.

The $75,000 question isn’t really about $75,000. It’s about who holds the risk when things go sideways. Right now, that’s the small carriers, owner-operators, and mom-and-pop fleets who move America’s freight one load at a time, trusting that someone will pay them for their work.

Too often, that trust gets burned.

Until we fix the system, it will continue to happen.