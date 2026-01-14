What OOIDA Is Really Fighting For on Right to Repair

The conversation around Right to Repair has been floating around trucking for years, but it’s usually talked about in vague terms. More access. More fairness. More competition.

What Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is pushing for right now is much more specific — and much more urgent.

At its core, this is about who controls your truck after you buy it.

The Core Issue in Simple Terms

Modern trucks are no longer just mechanical machines. They are rolling computers.