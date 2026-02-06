Paladin Capital files for Chapter 11 as trucking portfolio unravels

Paladin Capital Inc., a Tennessee-based private equity firm that owns multiple trucking and logistics companies, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, impacting hundreds of truck drivers, mechanics and logistics industry workers.

Paladin Capital filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition on Jan. 26 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, listing between $10 million and $50 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities, according to court records.

Paladin Capital is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, and operates as the ultimate parent of a sprawling trucking and logistics platform.

Court filings show Paladin Capital owns 100% equity interests in more than 20 operating subsidiaries, including Robert Bearden Inc. and the Quickway family of companies. Those two carriers have each filed separate Chapter 11 petitions in recent weeks amid operational shutdowns, driver layoffs and equipment returns, as FreightWaves previously reported.