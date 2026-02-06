Paladin Capital files for Chapter 11 as trucking portfolio unravels

Paladin Capital Inc., a Tennessee-based private equity firm that owns multiple trucking and logistics companies, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, impacting hundreds of truck drivers, mechanics and logistics industry workers.
Paladin Capital filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition on Jan. 26 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, listing between $10 million and $50 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities, according to court records.
Paladin Capital is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, and operates as the ultimate parent of a sprawling trucking and logistics platform.
Court filings show Paladin Capital owns 100% equity interests in more than 20 operating subsidiaries, including Robert Bearden Inc. and the Quickway family of companies. Those two carriers have each filed separate Chapter 11 petitions in recent weeks amid operational shutdowns, driver layoffs and equipment returns, as FreightWaves previously reported.
In filings outlining the events leading to bankruptcy, Paladin Capital cited prolonged freight market weakness, rising insurance and equipment costs, and liquidity pressures tied to its lending arrangements. The company said it defaulted under a credit facility with Truist Bank after insurers drew on letters of credit tied to accident claims, draining cash needed to service equipment leases.
As a result, Paladin Capital said it has been unable to make payments to major equipment lenders since mid-2025.
The filing also shows that Robert Bearden Inc. was a significant cash drain within the portfolio prior to the Chapter 11 filing, according to Paladin’s restructuring documents. The firm said it attempted to negotiate a workout with lenders but ultimately filed for bankruptcy protection to prevent widespread equipment repossessions and preserve remaining operations.
Paladin Capital reported employing approximately 912 workers across its portfolio at the time of the filing, including more than 150 employees at Robert Bearden Inc. and nearly 500 workers tied to the Quickway entities. The company said it plans to pursue Section 363 sales of individual business units rather than a single sale of the entire platform.
The Paladin Capital bankruptcy adds to a growing list of private equity-backed trucking platforms seeking court protection as the prolonged freight downturn continues to pressure highly leveraged carriers.