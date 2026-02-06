Georgia-based carrier with 128 drivers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Robert Bearden Trucking, a Southeast regional trucking carrier, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court records.

The Cairo, Georgia-based company filed its voluntary petition on Jan. 26 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, listing between 1 and 49 creditors. The debtor estimated both assets and liabilities in the range of $0 to $50,000 and indicated that funds may be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

As of early February, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records listed the company with 143 power units and 128 drivers, and showed it maintained active interstate operating authority at the time of the bankruptcy filing.

In a Facebook post circulating among trucking industry groups, a user identifying as a company driver said employees were informed that Robert Bearden Inc. had gone bankrupt and that drivers were being routed to Mobile, Alabama, and Valdosta, Georgia, to return trucks.