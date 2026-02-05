Nashville-based Quickway Transportation, affiliates file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Quickway Transportation and its affiliate entities, Quickway Logistics and Quickway Carriers, have each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, according to court filings submitted in late January.
Quickway Transportation listed between $0 and $50,000 in estimated assets and liabilities and fewer than 50 creditors in its voluntary Chapter 11 petition, which was signed by Brian Hall, CEO of Paladin Capital Inc., the company’s parent operator.
Separate but similar Chapter 11 petitions were also filed by Quickway Logistics and Quickway Carriers on the same day.
The bankruptcy filings follow a previously disclosed operational wind-down. In a WARN notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Quickway Transportation permanently shut down its facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on June 15, resulting in layoffs for 45 employees.
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show Quickway Transportation remains listed as an active interstate carrier with 228 power units and 319 drivers as of Feb. 4, though the company reported more than 21.7 million miles driven in 2024.
Quickway Transportation is based in Brentwood about 11 miles south of downtown Nashville.
Affiliate Quickway Carriers, which operates 89 power units and 125 drivers, also remains listed as active in SAFER records
The filings add Quickway to a growing list of trucking and logistics companies seeking court protection amid prolonged freight market weakness and ongoing cost pressure.
Quickway Transportation has faced scrutiny in the past over labor practices. In 2022, an NLRB administrative law judge ruled the company acted legally in shutting down a Kroger-served facility in Kentucky after a Teamsters union vote, though the decision criticized Quickway’s anti-union tactics and cited two executives for labor law violations, according to prior FreightWaves reporting.
This is a developing story that FreightWaves will continue to cover.