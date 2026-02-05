Nashville-based Quickway Transportation, affiliates file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Quickway Transportation and its affiliate entities, Quickway Logistics and Quickway Carriers, have each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, according to court filings submitted in late January.

Quickway Transportation listed between $0 and $50,000 in estimated assets and liabilities and fewer than 50 creditors in its voluntary Chapter 11 petition, which was signed by Brian Hall, CEO of Paladin Capital Inc., the company’s parent operator.

Separate but similar Chapter 11 petitions were also filed by Quickway Logistics and Quickway Carriers on the same day.

The bankruptcy filings follow a previously disclosed operational wind-down. In a WARN notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Quickway Transportation permanently shut down its facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on June 15, resulting in layoffs for 45 employees.