Any company developing solutions to combat freight fraud can be nominated for the FreightWaves Fraud Fighters Awards. This includes FreightTech providers, fintech firms, transportation companies, and software developers working to prevent double brokering, identity theft, financial scams, and other forms of freight-related fraud. Companies may nominate themselves or peers making a measurable impact on supply chain security. There is no fee to submit a nomination.

Who can be nominated?

Voting

How are the winners picked?

Winners of the FreightWaves Fraud Fighters Awards are selected by a panel of experts from FreightWaves and across the freight industry. Each nomination is evaluated based on three key criteria:

Innovation – Is the solution original and forward-thinking in its approach to fraud prevention?

– Is the solution original and forward-thinking in its approach to fraud prevention? Effectiveness – Does it measurably reduce fraud risk or incidents within the supply chain?

– Does it measurably reduce fraud risk or incidents within the supply chain? Impact – Has it made a meaningful difference in improving security and trust across the freight ecosystem?

The judging process is designed to highlight the companies making the most significant strides in protecting the industry from evolving fraud threats.