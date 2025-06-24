Samsara: locking down cargo with connected IoT

In the post-COVID era marked by escalating freight theft and continued supply chain disruptions, Samsara stands out in fraud prevention, earning industry recognition for winning the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Award.

“The industry is experiencing rising theft of valuable cargo, from food and beverage to electronics,” Ben Calderon, CTO Hardware & Operations at Samsara, pointed out. “This issue is heightened by supply chain volatility, compelling fleets to prioritize efficiency, ultimately creating vulnerabilities that opportunistic thieves exploit.”

As Calderon explained, there is an alarming increase in fuel and equipment theft, crucial for field operations. In fact, equipment theft alone imposes nearly a billion-dollar loss on the U.S. construction industry every year, with between 11,000 to 18,000 thefts occurring annually.

Samsara addresses these threats with a comprehensive strategy that begins with real-time visibility to eliminate blind spots. “Fraud prevention starts by eliminating blind spots with real-time visibility,” Calderon wrote. This visibility is augmented with automated responses for anomalies, driver alerts, and vehicle immobilizations, ensuring any arising issues are promptly managed.