Truckstop’s Risk Factors simplify broker decisioning with AI-driven insights

Truckstop emerged as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards with an innovative approach to combating fraud in the freight industry. The company’s standout solution, Risk Factors, is transforming how freight brokers identify and prevent fraud, establishing new standards for risk management across the logistics sector.
Risk Factors represents Truckstop’s groundbreaking SaaS solution specifically engineered to revolutionize fraud prevention and risk management for freight professionals. Developed with direct input from freight brokers, this innovative tool delivers real-time, AI-driven insights into carrier reliability, empowering users to make faster, more secure decisions while safeguarding their business operations.
“Risk Factors is built to transform fraud prevention and risk management in the freight industry,” Truckstop wrote in its application. “Designed with and for freight brokers, it provides real-time, AI-driven insights into carrier reliability, allowing users to make faster, safer decisions and protect their business operations.”
What sets Risk Factors apart is its pioneering approach to fraud detection in the freight sector. It stands as the first solution of its kind to combine cutting-edge generative AI technology with Truckstop’s extensive proprietary data resources. The system meticulously analyzes billions of data points gathered from public records, proprietary sources, and partner-sourced carrier information. This comprehensive data includes DOT and MC numbers, safety history, insurance records, contact information, and historical fraud indicators.
The genius of Risk Factors lies in its ability to distill this complex information into a straightforward, color-coded risk indicator that categorizes carriers as high, medium, or low risk. This represents a significant advancement over traditional vetting methods that require manual checks across multiple platforms and databases.
Perhaps most impressively, the Risk Factors Extension integrates seamlessly into brokers’ existing workflows through popular platforms like Gmail, Outlook, and web browsers. This integration delivers critical fraud signals directly at the point of engagement with carriers, making sophisticated fraud detection accessible even to new or junior team members.
Fraud prevention is woven into the very architecture of Risk Factors. The solution eliminates the need for time-consuming manual reviews of disparate data for each carrier, streamlining the decision-making process while simultaneously reducing errors and potential blind spots.
The system excels at detecting telltale warning signs that often indicate fraudulent activity. According to Truckstop, “Risk Factors detects red flags such as mismatched contact info, past violations, or unusual activity patterns—key indicators of double brokering or fraudulent carriers.” These insights give brokers the ability to take proactive measures before assigning loads, effectively closing common loopholes exploited by bad actors in the industry.
The freight industry’s response to Risk Factors has been overwhelmingly positive, with measurable results that demonstrate its effectiveness. Since its launch, Truckstop reports that Risk Factors has contributed to “a 57% drop in reported fraud incidents among Truckstop customers between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025.”
This impact is particularly significant considering that “over 78% of brokers previously cited time loss due to manual vetting and fraud mitigation efforts,” according to Truckstop. Risk Factors directly addresses this challenge by automating these processes, resulting in improved operational efficiency, faster carrier vetting, and greater peace of mind when assigning loads.
Beyond its immediate benefits to individual brokers, Risk Factors is helping to establish a new benchmark for centralized fraud insights across the logistics ecosystem. As Truckstop wrote, “It’s not just a helpful tool—it’s an industry-shaping innovation that’s redefining what proactive fraud prevention can look like in supply chain tech.”
By combining advanced AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge and extensive data resources, Truckstop’s Risk Factors is transforming the freight industry’s approach to fraud prevention. Its recognition in the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards stands as a testament to how technological innovation can address long-standing challenges in the logistics sector, creating a more secure and efficient freight ecosystem for all participants.