Truckstop’s Risk Factors simplify broker decisioning with AI-driven insights

Truckstop emerged as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards with an innovative approach to combating fraud in the freight industry. The company’s standout solution, Risk Factors, is transforming how freight brokers identify and prevent fraud, establishing new standards for risk management across the logistics sector.

Risk Factors represents Truckstop’s groundbreaking SaaS solution specifically engineered to revolutionize fraud prevention and risk management for freight professionals. Developed with direct input from freight brokers, this innovative tool delivers real-time, AI-driven insights into carrier reliability, empowering users to make faster, more secure decisions while safeguarding their business operations.

What sets Risk Factors apart is its pioneering approach to fraud detection in the freight sector. It stands as the first solution of its kind to combine cutting-edge generative AI technology with Truckstop’s extensive proprietary data resources. The system meticulously analyzes billions of data points gathered from public records, proprietary sources, and partner-sourced carrier information. This comprehensive data includes DOT and MC numbers, safety history, insurance records, contact information, and historical fraud indicators.