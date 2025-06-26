Motive: pioneering AI-powered fraud prevention in fleet management

Motive has established itself as a leader in fraud prevention technology, earning recognition as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards. The company’s innovative approach combines fleet management and spend management into a single platform, providing businesses with unprecedented protection against the growing threat of fleet-related fraud.

The financial consequences of fraud in the physical operations sector are staggering. According to research, 19% of current fleet spend is lost to fraud or theft, leading to an average revenue loss of nearly $1 million per year for companies across trucking, logistics, construction, oil and gas, and other sectors. Without proper safeguards, a 500-vehicle fleet can “lose over $250,000 a year in unauthorized transactions due to skimming, fuel theft, and out-of-policy spend,” noted Caroline Barragan, Head of Product Marketing at Motive.

“The greatest threat today is the speed, scale, and sophistication of fleet card fraud,” Barragan wrote. “Worldwide card fraud losses are projected to exceed $43 billion in the next year, with U.S. businesses alone expected to lose $12.5 billion in 2025.”

Motive’s comprehensive approach to fraud prevention sets it apart. “Motive is the only platform that combines Fleet Management and Spend Management in one place and offers the most accurate way to stop fleet-related fraud,” the company said. Unlike standalone solutions that address only one aspect of operations, Motive integrates vehicle telematics data with payment information from the Motive Card.