Arrive Logistics trims Toronto headcount as it retools Canadian operations

Arrive Logistics has laid off five employees from its Toronto office as it reconfigures how the brokerage supports customers and carriers in Canada.
Evan Pundyk, the company’s vice president of marketing, told FreightWaves the staffing reduction followed a review of Arrive’s broader strategy and represents “a very small portion” of the company’s workforce of more than 2,000 employees.
“Following a review of the Arrive group’s strategy, we have retooled our Toronto office to support ongoing client interaction,” Pundyk said in an emailed statement.
The company declined to provide additional detail on how the Toronto office functions today compared with its original launch, but emphasized that it continues to maintain a physical presence in the city and remains committed to the Canadian market.
“Arrive remains focused on delivering industry-leading service at scale for thousands of shippers and carriers across North America,” Pundyk said. “Putting customers, carriers, and employees first and incrementally improving every day is our playbook.”
Founded in 2014, Arrive Logistics is a multimodal transportation and technology platform with over 1,700 employees, 4,000 customers and 40,000 carriers in its network. In addition to Toronto, the company also has a location in Guadalajara, Mexico; along with five offices across the U.S.
Arrive opened its Toronto office in October 2023, framing the expansion as a way to establish “boots on the ground” across North America and better serve Canadian shippers and carriers as nearshoring trends reshaped freight flows.
At the time, company executives described Canada as a growth market complementary to Arrive’s U.S. and Mexico operations.
Despite the staffing changes, Arrive said its Canadian business has continued to expand. According to Pundyk, Arrive achieved 26% volume growth in 2025 while remaining profitable, and its cross-border Canada business grew nearly 20% year over year. The company projects that segment will grow an additional 40% in 2026.
Canada is the second largest U.S. trading partner, with trade totaling $53.7 billion in November, according to the latest Census Bureau data.