Arrive Logistics trims Toronto headcount as it retools Canadian operations

Arrive Logistics has laid off five employees from its Toronto office as it reconfigures how the brokerage supports customers and carriers in Canada.

Evan Pundyk, the company’s vice president of marketing, told FreightWaves the staffing reduction followed a review of Arrive’s broader strategy and represents “a very small portion” of the company’s workforce of more than 2,000 employees.

“Following a review of the Arrive group’s strategy, we have retooled our Toronto office to support ongoing client interaction,” Pundyk said in an emailed statement.

The company declined to provide additional detail on how the Toronto office functions today compared with its original launch, but emphasized that it continues to maintain a physical presence in the city and remains committed to the Canadian market.