Setting Business Goals for Your Trucking Company in 2026

With 2025 almost in the books, the smartest thing a small carrier can do right now isn’t chase one more load — it’s slow down just enough to decide what 2026 actually needs to look like. If you’re reading this with less than two weeks left in the year, you’re right on time.

Not late. Not behind. Right on time.

This window — the quiet stretch between Christmas and New Year’s — is one of the few moments in trucking where you can look backward without the load board screaming at you and look forward without panic. Most carriers skip this part. They tell themselves they’ll “set goals later.” Later never comes. January shows up fast, and they’re right back to reacting instead of running a business.

This article isn’t motivational. It’s an exercise. Something you can actually sit down and work through to build real, measurable goals for 2026 — quarter by quarter — using numbers you already have access to.