A Scholarship That Recognizes the Family Behind the Truck

Trucking is rarely a one-person job. Every mile logged, every late night delivery, every holiday spent on the road usually has a family on the other end of it—supporting, sacrificing, adjusting, and carrying part of the load. That’s something the industry doesn’t talk about enough.

And it’s exactly what the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund was built to recognize.

As we head into the new year, OOIDA is encouraging members to remind their children, grandchildren, and legal dependents about a college and trade school scholarship opportunity that’s been quietly supporting trucking families for more than two decades.

Applications are due February 1, 2026.

What This Scholarship Is Really About

Established back in 1998, the Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund isn’t about corporate branding or flashy press releases. It’s about acknowledging that trucking families invest just as much into the future as anyone else—often with fewer safety nets.

Each year, OOIDA awards five scholarships:

One $2,000 scholarship

Four $1,000 scholarships

The money can be used for college or trade school, and the scholarships are renewable for up to three additional years as long as the student stays enrolled and completes the annual renewal process.

This isn’t just a one-time pat on the back. It’s ongoing support.

Who Should Be Looking at This

If you’re an OOIDA member and you have:

A child

A grandchild

Or a legal dependent

Who is at least a high school senior and no older than 22, this is worth their time.

And if you’re not currently an OOIDA member but have a student in the family who could use help paying for school, OOIDA is also encouraging non-members to consider joining so their families can apply.

That part matters. Too often, these opportunities go unused simply because people don’t think they qualify—or don’t hear about them in time.

What Students Have to Submit

This isn’t a “fill your name in and wait” kind of scholarship. It asks students to think—and reflect—on what trucking has meant in their lives.

Applicants must submit:

A completed application

A high school or college transcript

Proof of enrollment before funds are released

A photo

And a 500-word essay answering three questions:

What are three positive aspects of the influence of the trucker in your life?

How does your educational goal align with your strongest personal traits?

What changes do you hope to see on the road in the next five to ten years that would improve trucking?

Those questions matter. They’re designed to highlight something the industry doesn’t always stop to appreciate—the impact truckers have far beyond freight.

How the Selection Works

Every application is reviewed by the OOIDA Scholarship Committee, which is appointed by the OOIDA Board of Directors. Essays and supporting documents are evaluated blindly, meaning names and personal identifiers are removed during the review process.

Selections are made based on merit, thoughtfulness, and effort—not connections.

Recipients are notified after OOIDA’s Spring Board Meeting, and scholarship funds are deposited directly into the student’s account at their school, typically during the first week of August.

A Reminder to Not Wait

OOIDA is encouraging students to apply early rather than waiting until the deadline. February 1 has a way of sneaking up, especially in households already juggling work, school, and life.

This is one of those opportunities that’s easy to miss—but hard to replace once the deadline passes.

Proof It’s Real

The program isn’t theoretical. Real families benefit every year.

The 2025 $2,000 scholarship recipient was Wyatt Arntt, son of OOIDA senior member Steve Arntt of Goodland, Kansas. The $1,000 scholarships went to Cooper Daniel, Madison Woehrle, Sig Halvorson, and Michael Rotondo, with Owen Pingel named as an alternate.

Those names matter. They’re a reminder that trucking families belong in these conversations too.

Final Thought

Trucking doesn’t just move freight. It builds households, raises kids, and creates futures that extend well beyond the cab.

If you’re an OOIDA member, take five minutes and pass this along to your family. If you’re not a member but this opportunity would matter to someone you love, it may be worth a closer look.

Sometimes the most important investment a trucking company makes isn’t a truck, a trailer, or a lane.

It’s the people waiting at home—and what comes next for them.

Application deadline: February 1, 2026

Scholarship details and required forms are available on the OOIDA website.

For questions, applicants can contact:

Charles Sperry

OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Program

Email: Charles_Sperry@OOIDA.com