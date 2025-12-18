From Box Truck to Big Rig – What Actually Changes After You Buy the Semi (Part Two)

Going from a straight truck to a semi doesn’t end when you get the keys. That’s when the real differences start to show.

In Part One, we talked about the decision to move from a box truck into a semi — the systems, discipline, and readiness required before you ever sign paperwork.

Part Two is about what happens after you make the jump.

Because here’s the truth most people don’t talk about: plenty of box truck owners successfully buy a semi… and still struggle. Not because they made a bad choice — but because they underestimated how different the day-to-day realities are once you’re actually operating a tractor-trailer.