Werner Enterprises restructuring one-way fleet

Werner Enterprises announced it is restructuring its one-way truckload business in an effort to improve fleet utilization and return the unit to profitability. The changes are expected to be completed in the first quarter, but impacts on financial results may not be noticeable until the second quarter. The announcement was made in conjunction with the carrier’s fourth-quarter report released Thursday after the market closed.

Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported a headline net loss of $27.8 million, or 46 cents per share, for the quarter. However, the number included $44.2 million in restructuring and impairment charges, the bulk of which were noncash. Excluding the charges and other one-off items, adjusted net income was $3.3 million, or 5 cents per share. That was 5 cents below the consensus estimate and 3 cents lower year over year.

The company is transitioning its one-way business to more profitable services like expedited, cross-border, and long-haul delivery using driver teams. It is also looking for ways to better engage the unit with its power-only offering. Werner has begun exiting unprofitable regional and short-haul business, and it is continuing to further integrate past fleet acquisitions.

The move comes as Werner is making a bigger push into dedicated trucking—a more defensible business model featuring multiyear contracts with shippers.