Werner acquires dedicated carrier FirstFleet for $245M

(This story has been updated to include commentary from a call hosted by Werner’s management team.)

Werner Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired pure-play dedicated carrier FirstFleet for $245 million in cash and debt. The deal adds over $615 million in annual revenue and more than 2,400 tractors to Werner’s fleet, making Werner the fifth-largest dedicated provider in the U.S.

Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) existing dedicated fleet includes 4,865 units, which generated last 12 months’ revenue of $1.15 billion. Werner generates nearly $3 billion in consolidated annual revenue.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based FirstFleet also has a fleet of 11,000 trailers and 37 facilities, giving it a strong presence in the Eastern U.S. The carrier’s customer list mostly includes grocery, baked goods and packaging companies. It has served its top-10 customers for an average of 17 years.