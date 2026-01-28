Werner acquires dedicated carrier FirstFleet for $245M

(This story has been updated to include commentary from a call hosted by Werner’s management team.)
Werner Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired pure-play dedicated carrier FirstFleet for $245 million in cash and debt. The deal adds over $615 million in annual revenue and more than 2,400 tractors to Werner’s fleet, making Werner the fifth-largest dedicated provider in the U.S.
Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) existing dedicated fleet includes 4,865 units, which generated last 12 months’ revenue of $1.15 billion. Werner generates nearly $3 billion in consolidated annual revenue.
Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based FirstFleet also has a fleet of 11,000 trailers and 37 facilities, giving it a strong presence in the Eastern U.S. The carrier’s customer list mostly includes grocery, baked goods and packaging companies. It has served its top-10 customers for an average of 17 years.
“By uniting FirstFleet’s expertise in complementary new verticals with our resources and nearly 5,000 Dedicated trucks, we will improve our competitive position and accelerate profitable growth,” said Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman and CEO. … “Together, we are better positioned to drive tech-enabled solutions and deliver lasting value for our customers, drivers and shareholders.”
|Acquisition price
|$245M ($282.8M price tag includes $37.8M in real estate; potential $35M earnout)
|FirstFleet revenue run rate
|$615M
|Werner revenue run rate
|$3.6B (pro forma)
|Earnings expectations
|immediately accretive
|Other acquisitions by Werner
|ReedTMS, Baylor Trucking, Nehds Logistics, ECM Transport Group
The deal comes amid declining profitability at Werner. The company’s two main segments—TL and logistics—continue to hover near breakeven on the operating line. However, dedicated has been the outperformer for Werner during the prolonged freight recession.
As part of the deal, Werner will acquire FirstFleet and its owned real estate (12 properties valued at $37.8 million) for approximately $282.8 million.
Werner has identified $18 million in annual synergies, which will come from improved purchasing power, lower maintenance costs, and cross-sell and other revenue opportunities. It said FirstFleet has a slightly lower operating margin profile than its legacy dedicated business given FirstFleet’s higher trailer count requirements.
The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share (by double digits) and free cash flow. However, the expected earnings accretion is at the trough of the cycle. Werner reported an adjusted net loss of 3 cents per share in the third quarter, with 4 cents in total adjusted EPS over the past year.
The deal was financed with cash on hand and $210 million in incremental debt (a draw on the existing revolving credit line), pushing pro forma debt leverage into to the low-two-times range.
Werner plans to keep the majority of FirstFleet’s management team, which will continue to operate at the Tennessee headquarters. Werner hasn’t decided if it will rebrand the fleet or make other changes to operations.
“Our team has long admired Werner’s leadership, and we strongly believe this transaction is an excellent opportunity to leverage best-in-class technology and deliver significant value to all our stakeholders,” said Paul Wilson, FirstFleet co-owner.
Wofford Advisors acted as the exclusive M&A adviser to Werner, with Wells Fargo and TD Securities providing additional financial advisory support. Raymond James served as FirstFleet’s lead adviser. Brentwood Capital Advisors also advised FirstFleet.
“Werner is being both strategic and opportunistic, with a focus on its core, higher margin Dedicated offering,” said Chris Wofford, managing partner of Wofford Advisors, in a statement to FreightWaves. “The FirstFleet acquisition brings together two highly complementary dedicated carriers and features all of the elements that make for a great transactional outcome for shareholders—EPS accretion, modest leverage, low-hanging synergies that will drive future EPS growth and an attractive acquisition multiple.”
Shares of WERN were up 4.9% at 11:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday compared to the S&P 500, which was flat.