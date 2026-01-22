Knight-Swift eyeing margin improvement in 2026

Knight-Swift Transportation missed fourth-quarter expectations but said it is continuing to attack costs and believes it can improve margins in the new year even without a lift in volume and rate. However, the multimodal transportation provider acknowledged it would likely take better demand and pricing to get back to longer-term margin ranges.

The Phoenix-based company reported a headline net loss of $6.8 million, or 4 cents per share, Wednesday after the market closed. However, the result included $53 million in noncash charges related to a decision to roll Abilene Motor Express under Swift Transportation.

Table: Knight-Swift’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

Excluding all one-time charges in the period, adjusted EPS of 31 cents, was 5 cents worse year over year and 4 cents below the consensus estimate. A reduction in interest expense and higher gains on sale combined for a 4-cent tailwind (at a normalized tax rate).

Consolidated revenue of $1.86 billion was down slightly y/y in the quarter and came in just shy of the $1.9 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted operating income was down 5% y/y to $101 million. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) issued first-quarter EPS guidance of 28 to 32 cents, bracketing a consensus estimate of 31 cents.