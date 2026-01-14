Abilene Motor Express being absorbed into Swift

Abilene Motor Express, almost eight years after being acquired by Knight Swift, is being folded into the Swift Transportation segment at the company.
In internal communications obtained by FreightWaves, Larry Johnson, the president of Abilene Motor Express, said the move was “part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and streamline operations.”
“This alignment helps us work more cohesively, move faster and better serve our drivers and customers,” Johnson said in the internal communication.
He said Abilene, an OTR carrier, will continue operating under that name until January 27. Abilene’s drivers “will transition to Swift and will receive clear guidance and ongoing support throughout the process.”
On its LinkedIn page, Abilene, based in Richmond, VA, said it has “nearly” 500 tractors.
The finality of the disappearance of the Abilene name and standalone status within Knight Swift (NYSE: KNX) was driven home by Johnson who said “we thank Abilene team members for their years of dedication and look forward to welcoming those joining the Swift family.”
It also said customers have been contacted by the company regarding the shift.
In an internal communication, Knight Swift CEO Adam Miller said the “transition reflects our commitment to operating efficiency while positioning our business for long-term success.”
“We are building on a strong foundation, creating greater alignment across our Knight-Swift network, and ensuring continued opportunities and reliable service for our drivers and our customers,” Miller said.
Knight Swift has not put out a prepared statement on the move. An email and phone call to the company from FreightWaves had not been responded to by publication time.
Abilene is one of several separate “logos” that operate under Knight Swift. Besides Knight and Swift, which continue as separate brands, the list published in its 10-K SEC filings includes U.S. Xpress (acquired in 2023), ACT, MME, Barr-Nunn (acquired in 2014) and LTL carrier DHE, acquired in 2024.
