Abilene Motor Express being absorbed into Swift

Abilene Motor Express, almost eight years after being acquired by Knight Swift, is being folded into the Swift Transportation segment at the company.

In internal communications obtained by FreightWaves, Larry Johnson, the president of Abilene Motor Express, said the move was “part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and streamline operations.”

“This alignment helps us work more cohesively, move faster and better serve our drivers and customers,” Johnson said in the internal communication.