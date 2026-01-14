LTL pricing index hits new high in Q4

Less-than-truckload rates hit a new high in the fourth quarter “as carriers flex[ed] pricing power despite limited demand,” a quarterly report from 3PL AFS Logistics and financial services firm TD Cowen said on Wednesday. Rates are expected to cool modestly in the seasonally weak first quarter.

The LTL rate-per-pound component of the TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index stood 67.9% above its January 2018 baseline during the fourth quarter. That was 100 basis points higher than the third quarter and 490 bps higher year over year.

The dataset is expected to dip 180 bps in the first quarter to 66.1%. That would still mark a 220-bp y/y increase and nine straight quarters of y/y growth.

“Even as demand has remained limited and mode optimization enables shippers to find savings, LTL carriers have resisted the urge to ‘buy’ freight volume via pricing concessions,” said Mich Fabriga, vice president of LTL pricing at AFS Logistics.