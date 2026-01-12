STG Logistics files Chapter 11, charts path forward

The nation’s fourth-largest asset-based intermodal marketing company, STG Logistics, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New Jersey federal court on Monday. The pre-negotiated plan wipes out 91% of the company’s nearly $1 billion debt load and gives it $150 million in new capital to support core business operations and to pay employees and vendors.

The debt-for-equity deal with sponsors and lenders is not a wind down. The company expects to emerge from bankruptcy in approximately five months.

“The Company has filed a number of typical ‘first day’ motions which, upon approval by the Court, will enable STG to continue to pay employee wages and benefits, maintain all customer programs, fulfill go-forward payments to key vendors, and execute other ordinary business functions,” a Monday statement read.

The pre-packaged deal is also expected to address recent litigation brought by the company’s minority lenders, who claim their rights were impaired through a deal that allowed STG to delay interest payments and allegedly gave more favorable terms to senior creditors.