Estes to surpass 14,000 doors in 2026

Less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines expanded its door count nearly 9% last year, opening four new terminals, expanding four locations and relocating 12 facilities. The company said Thursday it will have over 14,000 doors by the end of 2026.
It expanded network capacity by 1,038 doors in 2025, an 8.7% year-over-year increase. Enhancements to its more than 300-terminal network included Buffalo, New York (171 doors) and Tracy, California (167 doors), which are now some of its largest service centers.
The recent additions and expansions are part of a growth campaign that has increased door count by 32% over the past 5 years.
“Every new terminal represents progress — more capacity, more reliability, and more opportunities for our people and customers,” said Webb Estes, president and chief operating officer at Estes. “We’re building for the future of freight, ensuring our network can deliver the speed and dependability today’s supply chains demand.”
The carrier also added nearly 1,200 new tractors and 600 trailers in 2025 in addition to other investments in straps, airbags and load bars.
Prior technology investments helped reduce costs in the year. Reduced shipment handling, fewer returns and a reduction in miles between stops were among some milestones achieved.
Estes credits the investments with helping it earn top billing from Mastio for “best value” among national carriers for four straight years.
Estes backstopped defunct Yellow Corp.’s real estate liquidation in 2023. Estes acquired 24 terminals valued at nearly $250 million at Yellow’s first auction. However, subsequent court filings show it has repurchased leases and purchased other locations, pushing the total much higher.
Other carriers, including Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX), Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) and XPO (NYSE: XPO), have been active acquirers of Yellow’s properties.
Richmond, Virginia-based Estes operates nearly 7,000 next-day lanes with a fleet of over 10,500 tractors and staff of more than 24,000.