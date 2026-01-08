Estes to surpass 14,000 doors in 2026

Less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines expanded its door count nearly 9% last year, opening four new terminals, expanding four locations and relocating 12 facilities. The company said Thursday it will have over 14,000 doors by the end of 2026.

It expanded network capacity by 1,038 doors in 2025, an 8.7% year-over-year increase. Enhancements to its more than 300-terminal network included Buffalo, New York (171 doors) and Tracy, California (167 doors), which are now some of its largest service centers.

The recent additions and expansions are part of a growth campaign that has increased door count by 32% over the past 5 years.

“Every new terminal represents progress — more capacity, more reliability, and more opportunities for our people and customers,” said Webb Estes, president and chief operating officer at Estes. “We’re building for the future of freight, ensuring our network can deliver the speed and dependability today’s supply chains demand.”