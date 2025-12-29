Midwest LTL carrier suspends operations after 91 years

This story has been updated to include a statement from Standard Forwarding Freight.

Standard Forwarding Freight, the less-than-truckload carrier previously known as Standard Forwarding, is suspending operations less than a year after DHL Freight sold it.

“Effective December 29, 2025, following a comprehensive strategic review of the business, Standard Forwarding Freight, LLC made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend its day-to-day operations and reduce its workforce, the statement read.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of the company’s current circumstances and the need to conduct an orderly evaluation of the business. During this period, Standard Forwarding Freight, LLC will undertake an operational assessment to determine appropriate next steps.”