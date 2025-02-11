In 3 months, Jack Cooper went from discussing new funding to closing its doors

In just a few short months, Jack Cooper went from negotiating with General Motors on steps to shore up the auto carrier’s finances to permanently closing after taking two blows from the nation’s two largest auto makers.

It was a swift end to Jack Cooper, in business for almost 100 years. It had survived a Chapter 11 process in 2019 but couldn’t survive the upheaval of the past few months.

Monday’s announcement of Jack Cooper’s closure wrapped up a tumultuous period, the past five-plus weeks playing out in public beginning with the Jan. 2 notification that Jack Cooper received from Ford (NYSE: F), saying the automaker was invoking a 30-day out clause to end its relationship. News of that move by Ford trickled out over the next few days.



