Auto hauler Jack Cooper shutting down: CEO letter to workers

Auto hauler Jack Cooper, severely damaged by the loss of its two key customers, is closing.

In an email sent Monday to Jack Cooper’s employees and obtained by FreightWaves, CEO Sarah Amico, who also is the primary owner of the family-controlled business, said “it is with extraordinary sadness that we are writing to let you know that after 97 years in business, Jack Cooper will be closing our doors in the near future.”

Jack Cooper has always received outsize interest in the trucking community not only because of its size as a major auto hauler but also as one of the larger trucking companies with a work force organized by the Teamsters.