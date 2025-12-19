FedEx Freight outlook lowered for fiscal 2026

FedEx Corp. lowered expectations for its less-than-truckload unit, FedEx Freight, Thursday after the market closed. A planned spin off of the LTL business, into a separate publicly traded company, is now scheduled for June 1.

During FedEx Freight’s fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, revenue fell 1.7% year over year to $2.14 billion. A 2.8% decline in tonnage was partially offset by a 1.1% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield.

Shipments were down 3.9% y/y and 2.9% lower than the quarter ended Aug. 31. Weight per shipment was up 1.2% y/y. (The increase in shipment weight was a modest headwind to the yield metric.)

Manufacturing data for November showed the industrial complex has been in a slump for 35 of the past 37 months. The Purchasing Managers’ Index registered a 48.2 reading in the latest month, 50 basis points worse than October. (A reading above 50 signals expansion while one below 50 indicates contraction.) The new orders index — an indicator of future activity — fell 200 bps to 47.4.