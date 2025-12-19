Newsletters Contact Us
FedEx Freight outlook lowered for fiscal 2026

LTL spinoff to occur June 1

FedEx Freight's shipments were down 4% year over year in the recent quarter. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • FedEx Freight, the company's less-than-truckload unit, lowered its fiscal year revenue forecast due to declining Q2 revenue, tonnage, and worsening operating margins, attributing weakness partly to an industrial sector slump.
  • Despite these struggles, the planned spin-off of FedEx Freight into a separate publicly traded company remains on schedule for June 1.
  • Conversely, FedEx Corp. reported better-than-expected consolidated earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and subsequently raised its full-year guidance for overall operations.
FedEx Corp. lowered expectations for its less-than-truckload unit, FedEx Freight, Thursday after the market closed. A planned spin off of the LTL business, into a separate publicly traded company, is now scheduled for June 1.

During FedEx Freight’s fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, revenue fell 1.7% year over year to $2.14 billion. A 2.8% decline in tonnage was partially offset by a 1.1% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield.

Shipments were down 3.9% y/y and 2.9% lower than the quarter ended Aug. 31. Weight per shipment was up 1.2% y/y. (The increase in shipment weight was a modest headwind to the yield metric.)

Manufacturing data for November showed the industrial complex has been in a slump for 35 of the past 37 months. The Purchasing Managers’ Index registered a 48.2 reading in the latest month, 50 basis points worse than October. (A reading above 50 signals expansion while one below 50 indicates contraction.) The new orders index — an indicator of future activity — fell 200 bps to 47.4.

Table: FedEx Freight’s key performance indicators

The LTL unit reported an adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin) of 88.7%, which was 300 bps worse y/y. The adjusted OR excluded $152 million in one-time costs associated with the spinoff.

Top-line weakness and a 110-bp y/y increase in salaries, wages and benefits expenses (as a percentage of revenue) were the primary headwinds. FedEx Freight has completed over 85% of the hiring for what will become a 400-person LTL sales team. Hiring and other costs were a $25-million (120-bp) headwind in the period.

Revenue at FedEx Freight is now expected to decline slightly y/y in the fiscal year ending May 31. (The company was previously calling for a low-single-digit y/y increase in revenue.) Daily shipments are forecast to decline by a low-single-digit percentage, which should be partially offset by a modest increase in yields. Lower volumes are expected to continue to be a drag on margins.

FedEx Freight’s previously announced general rate increase of 5.9% (on average) will take effect on Jan. 5.

FedEx Corp. raises guidance

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) reported consolidated adjusted earnings per share of $4.82 for its fiscal second quarter. The result was 71 cents higher than the consensus estimate and 77 cents higher y/y. Revenue of $23.5 billion was $700 million ahead of expectations.

The company raised guidance for its consolidated operations in fiscal year 2026.

It now expects consolidated revenue to increase by 5% to 6% y/y (prior outlook called for a 4% to 6% increase) and full-year adjusted EPS to range from $17.80 to $19 ($17.20 to $19 previously). The adjusted EPS number excludes several items, including retirement plan accounting adjustments, costs associated with the spinoff, and business optimization costs, among others.

Shares of FedEx Freight will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FDXF. The unit will hold an investor day on April 8 in New York City.

