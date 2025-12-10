Heartland Express shakes up operations with CFI rebrand

Truckload carrier Heartland Express announced it will integrate and rebrand the domestic operations of Contract Freighters, Inc. (CFI), which it acquired in 2022. The changes come amid a stretch of heavy losses for the Iowa-based company and deviate from its normal strategy of maintaining the brand identity of acquired companies.

Heartland said it’s keeping CFI’s headquarters in Joplin, Missouri and locations in West Memphis, Arkansas, and Laredo, Texas. Current CFI employees will be given the opportunity to continue their employment, in their current capacity, at Heartland or its other brands (Millis Transfer and Smith Transport).

CFI driver pay will now be aligned with Heartland’s legacy operations, meaning CFI drivers will see “an increased driver compensation and benefits package.” CFI drivers will be able to stay in their current trucks but now have the option to operate under any of Heartland’s different brands.

CFI’s Mexico subsidiary will not impacted by the changes.