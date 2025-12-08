Morgan Stanley sees supply-side ‘spark’ for trucking in 2026

Morgan Stanley said trucking’s supply side is producing the “spark” needed for a recovery next year, but acknowledged it will take improved demand to fan the flames.

The investment firm noted on Monday that the past three trucking upcycles started with a supply-side catalyst. It pointed to precursors to the 2014 (polar vortex), 2018 (electronic-logging-device mandate) and 2020 (Covid and the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse) recoveries, which were quickly supported by positive inflections in demand.

Heightened regulatory enforcement on the driver pool (English-language proficiency requirements, non-domiciled CDL restrictions, and ELD and driver school crackdowns) could remove more than 5% of industry capacity, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) estimates. The latest mandates could be the catalyst to tip the scales for an industry that is already purging capacity due to untenable operating conditions (excessive cost inflation and depressed rates).

“We believe Supply tightening as a result of new driver regulations is real and sustainable and will put a rising floor on rates in 2026,” Ravi Shanker, Morgan Stanley transportation equities analyst, told investors in a 2026 outlook report. “While Demand will need to fuel the fire, the spark provided by Supply could be meaningful as we have seen in prior upcycles.”