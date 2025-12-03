Old Dominion again sees yields improve as volumes sag

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line reported a mid-single-digit revenue decline in November as weak volumes were again partially offset by higher yields.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company’s November update showed revenue was down 4.4% year over year as an approximately 6% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield, partially offset a 10% tonnage decline. The latest result was a slight improvement from October when revenue declined 6.8% y/y (tonnage was down 11.7% but yield was up 5.6%).

Table: Company reports

“Old Dominion’s revenue results for November reflect ongoing softness in the domestic economy, which contributed to a decrease in our volumes,” stated Marty Freeman, president and CEO, in a Tuesday evening news release.

Manufacturing data released on Monday showed the industrial complex has been in a slump for 35 of the past 37 months. The Purchasing Managers’ Index registered a 48.2 reading in the latest month, 50 basis points worse than October. (A reading above 50 signals expansion while one below 50 indicates contraction.) The new orders index — an indicator of future activity — fell 200 bps to 47.4.