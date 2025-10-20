LTLs hold pricing line; Old Dominion announces 4.9% GRI

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line announced Monday a 4.9% general rate increase to various tariff codes effective Nov. 3. The rate bump is in line with the headline percentage increase taken last year but the implementation date is one month earlier.

Carriers usually put GRIs into effect for standard tariff codes each year. The announced percentage increase represents an expected average of adjustments to base rates across different lanes and weight categories. General rate increases are intended to counteract cost inflation throughout carrier networks and are used to fund capex projects.

“To satisfy our customers’ expectations and deliver on the promises we have made, we must continue to enhance our high-quality service network and systems,” said Todd Polen, head of pricing services at Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL), in a news release. “This GRI will affect our class tariffs and is intended to partially offset the rising costs of real estate, new equipment, technology investments, and competitive employee wage and benefit packages.”

Other carriers recently announced similar rate actions a little ahead of schedule this year.