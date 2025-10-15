Prologis sees warehouse market nearing upcycle

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis said Wednesday the market appears to be nearing an inflection, noting it experienced “record leasing” activity in the third quarter. Customer sentiment is strengthening, with more tenants committing to long-term, build-to-suit spaces. The company said occupancy rates are bottoming and rents will begin to move higher.

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust reported consolidated revenue of $2.21 billion for the third quarter, which was up 9% year over year and ahead of a $2.03 billion consensus estimate. Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.49 were 5 cents better than expected.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) management said on a Wednesday call with analysts that large customers “have definitely become more desensitized to the short-term noise [a trade war] as they look at making long-term decisions.”

Near term, it expects mid-7% vacancies to linger market wide, with improvement occurring through 2026 as supply tightens and new property deliveries decline. Development starts are now 75% below the peak and 25% below pre-Covid levels.