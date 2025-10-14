LTL pricing index hits new high in Q3

Less-than-truckload carriers “continue to flex pricing power,” according to a quarterly report from 3PL AFS Logistics and financial services firm TD Cowen. The group is forecasting LTL rates to again remain elevated during the fourth quarter.

The LTL rate-per-pound component of the TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index set a record in the third quarter, standing 65.1% above its January 2018 baseline. The dataset is expected to dip just 30 basis points sequentially in the fourth quarter to 64.8%. That would result in a 180-bp year-over-year increase and mark eight consecutive quarters of y/y growth.

While near record levels, the dataset has largely been range bound, maintaining a roughly 60% premium to the baseline, for the past three years.

SONAR: Longhaul LTL Monthly Cost per Hundredweight, Class 125+ Index. Less-than-truckload monthly indices are based on the median cost per hundredweight for four National Motor Freight Classification groupings and five different mileage bands. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

“Emphasizing yield rather than volume has proven to be a successful formula for carriers in previous down freight cycles and rates are again proving resilient, even in the face of negative indicators like the ISM Manufacturing PMI index showing contraction for 33 of the last 35 months,” said Mich Fabriga, vice president of LTL Pricing at AFS, in a news release.